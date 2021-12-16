Thomas Soules, Livermore
In order to keep the city from needing to build three- and four-story buildings for affordable housing on the Lucky site, last week I proposed that citizens of Livermore go ahead and form an LLC without necessarily having city involvement and either (1) buy property North of Railroad and build affordable living units there or (2) buy the Legacy apartments being built across L Street and convert these buildings to affordable living units.
If you would like to invest money in this cause, please email livermore326@gmail.com. At this time, please just express your interest and give an amount you would be willing to invest if we go forward. Without trying, in a couple of days from when the letter was published in the Independent last week, I have received interest from three folks willing to contribute $2M. I think we would need $14 M to move forward with either plan (1) or (2).
Please keep in mind that if you reply to this email, you are only expressing your interest in the proposal. Before you would invest any money, we will provide you with the following: how the money will be spent on either (1) or (2); what commitment we have from the current owners of the properties; a business plan showing what revenue stream we can expect and the expected return on your investment and finally a secure escrow agent for your funds.
This is not a donation. It is an investment - an investment in property and an investment in the City of Livermore. If the city is willing to go along with it adding their affordable housing funds and if Eden Housing is willing to change the location of their project, fine. I personally would love to be able to help folks who cannot afford to live here and at the same time help the city preserve its character.