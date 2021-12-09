Thomas Soules, Livermore
Not surprisingly, after all this time and in spite of the constant expressions of the desires of the people, I am convinced that the mayor and city council will not consider another location for their planned low-income housing.
However, maybe we do not need the city. Two characteristics of Livermorans that I have noticed after being here for twenty years are: one, for the most part, they are rich, and two, they care about their city and the less fortunate among them. Being from the Midwest where people in general are not rich, I can say this. If you bought a home in Livermore forty years ago, you now have an equity of perhaps a million dollars just in your home. Also, folks in Livermore likely work either for one of the big tech companies or in one of the national labs and earn a six-figure income.
So, what if these socially conscious rich folks of Livermore pooled their money, formed an LLC, and bought the partially built Legacy housing just on the other side of L street. Right now, these buildings are a real eye-sore and have been standing half-built for six months. The LLC could convert them to low-income housing. Alternatively, the LLC could buy the area north of Railroad and build low-income housing there, as many have proposed.
I am not a real estate developer or investor. However, I know a lot of people consider low-income housing to be a great investment. The government helps pay for it and subsidizes the rent. It provides a steady stream of at least partially tax-free income. We, as investors in the LLC, would help the low-income folks obtain housing, get a reasonable return on our investment and protect the character of Livermore. We could ignore the city as the city has ignored us.