Kathleen Anne Foster, Livermore
Please reject the new Airport Development Policy as written and modify any new Airport Policy to include a clear transition plan to unleaded aviation fuel. I am one of the Livermore homeowners who DID NOT BUY A HOME IN THE LANDING PATH OF THE AIRPORT!
When I purchased my home 11 years ago, there was no real estate disclosure required, as I am not supposed to be in a “landing path”. I live off of Highland Street near First Street - not exactly near the airport. Yet in the past few years, I have been subjected to excessive noise and pollution from large jets landing so low I can see their landing gear coming down. This starts as early as five a.m. and goes on all day with little respite. Some days, I have counted 5 landings in less than 20 minutes and over 35 or more for the day. Many exceed the city’s limits for noise -- 80 decibels or more, as measured by my phone app. I have filed complaints with the airport, the former Mayor-Bob Woerner, and the City of Livermore. I have never received even one response! This was not a problem in my neighborhood until the airport decided to expand without considering the effect on residents and citizens of Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin. The present airport location is not safe or conducive to this type of expansion. I can no longer sit outside and enjoy my garden. I, like many other residents, am seriously considering selling my home and moving away from Livermore.
My family has been here for over 60 years, and I grew up here. I am saddened to see that corporate profits now take precedent over the health and safety of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin residents. I would not want to have my children near the lead pollution, nor my family near the extreme noise pollution that this airport continues to spew.
I truly hope that this time the city and council will listen to the scores of concerned and affected residents.