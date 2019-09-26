It was open season on The Independent again this week at the Livermore City Council meeting. The Mayor began by claiming The Independent was campaigning to make people angry, as though the actions of the Council in allowing the United Livermore to highjack the results of the Public Outreach Process were not enough. He persisted in saying that thousands were responsible for the Council Approved Plan when he, and those who took part in the actual public outreach, know that is not the case.
The Mayor claimed The Independent is attempting to rewrite the narrative of the downtown because a new guest author wrote a cover story a month ago that made a mistake thinking the circle near the Stockmen’s Park indicated a fountain instead of the bronze statue of a rancher/veteran. The staff of The Independent was dealing with the imminent death of its longtime editor, Janet Armantrout, at the time and had hired a guest author to do the lead story about the dueling plans for downtown. This did not stop the mayor from ridiculing the author and the paper at that time and again this week. His focus on the fountain mistake grew to such an extent that the Stockmen’s representative, appearing this week, thought it an impending reality and warned against substituting a fountain for the iconic statue.
The Mayor complained that The Independent’s new editor sent a request for his comment on a topic by email at 3 a.m., which he did not see until a day later. He complained that a recent ad said the council had refused to put last year’s referendum on the ballot.
(In a naive effort to inform the council that the public opposed its downtown plan, the community group tried a referendum against a recent zoning change that had increased the height of the hotel to four stories. The council could have put the referendum to a vote, or simply rescind its zoning change. It chose to do the latter. “We did what you wanted,” CM Woerner claimed. The change back to three stories had the unintended consequences of having the hotelier eliminate some ADA parking, a factor that CM Woerner used this week to chide the group again. The group had naively thought that once the council had seen the public’s opposition to its plan, the council would reconsider it.)
All this was crafted to make people angry, claimed the Mayor, who added that councilmembers “want to work with the community,” but his notion of “community” does not go beyond the seven groups of the so-called United Livermore.
Unfortunately, Council sees the opposition to its downtown plan as coming from only a “small group.” The strategy is to discredit that small group along with The Independent, and discredit all those who signed the referenda and the Initiative as being uninformed, manipulated citizens who cannot think for themselves. In a city where the average IQ is above the norm, that is hardly an appropriate stance.
Then the agenda moved on to the Stockmen’s request for an amendment to its agreement with the city. The Central Park Plan Initiative leaves the $3M Stockmen’s Park where the Council Approved Plan put it. The 8,600 signers for the initiative mean no ill will toward the Stockmen’s Rodeo Association or its park. But, after seeing the Initiative in June, the association sought an amendment for authority to dictate what entities will surround its park and negate the effects of the Initiative.
This is intended to prevent the Blackbox Theater from being located in another spot. The initiative moves the theater to other possible locations in order to put a Central Park from the Bankhead to L Street. Now the Stockmen “don’t want to see buildings moved around.”
Suddenly the Stockmen’s Park is supposed to include the land for both the Science Center and the Blackbox Theater, according to CM Woerner, and the Mayor came prepared to liken the park to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco which has several buildings within it. The Mayor said he had had an “epiphany” that people have the mistaken idea that a park includes only the grass.
Suddenly there is supposed to be synergy between the Science Center and the Blackbox Theater, an argument to keep them close to each other according to CM Munro, a former member of the board of Livermore Shakes, the entity behind the Blackbox Theater.
Missing from the show was the popular myth generated by the Mayor for months that the initiative was all about the owner of The Independent’s wish for a larger theater, a throwback to the regional theater even supported by the Mayor a decade ago. Missing also was the popular story the Mayor circulated about a paid signature gatherer who supposedly threatened to go home to get a gun to stop the Mayor’s neighbor from harassing him on his route from door to door. The original story implied the threat of a gun forced a signature. The Mayor belongs in theater; he has a fascination for fiction.