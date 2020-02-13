We, along with Dublin Mayor David Haubert, represent all the cities of the Tri-Valley. We work closely on the things that matter most to our communities. We all want to elect the best possible candidate to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and we unanimously endorse Haubert.
Haubert has an impressive background, serving for 18 years on the local school board and as mayor of Dublin. He has the experience it takes to make unbiased, fair and thoughtful decisions because he is an Independent thinker, not tied to any political party or special interest. He is a team player who works across party lines to get things done. If we want real, practical ideas on solving the homeless crisis, traffic gridlock, and housing affordability, Haubert is the person for the job.