David Yaffe, Livermore
I haven’t been a very good citizen of Livermore. I took my part in the future of this city for granted. I thought this was the deal: I would go out and work and pay taxes, a lot of taxes, to support the city. I would stop at stop signs, diligently sort my recycling and let my lawn die during the drought. The city would be run in my best interest and would progress with the guidance of an enlightened, dedicated city council. The precedent was there; they had done a darn good job of remodeling First Street. I voted for Measure P in March 2020, okaying the downtown hotel plan and feeling good about the housing to be built next to Stockmen’s Park.
What the City Council said seemed to make sense; there was no reason to change horses in the middle of the stream. I just wanted all the bickering to stop. Then, suddenly the housing was now a Dublin-ized four-stories. Huh? And then, police, firefighters and most teachers were cut out of the housing deal. All of the housing units are now reserved for low-income and homeless residents.
So much for equity and inclusion. So, now I’m doing a lot of reading, maybe a little late. Apparently, partner Eden Housing said its proposed plan couldn’t work; the apartments weren’t large enough to be practical and it would be hard to get financing. The City Council changed the plan, “so the State couldn’t come in and build eight-story buildings.”
Did the plan really need to be changed to suck the soul out of the downtown? It’s hard to tell. The arrogant City Council and mayor refuse to even acknowledge the citizens are unhappy and might have a point. Putting apartments across the street is really a much better plan. Or build apartments on the dilapidated grocery store site at S. Livermore and Pacific (or on a dozen other suitable sites around town). What I’d like to see is the City Council holding open, frank discussions with opponents to their path. Barring this, maybe the project can be delayed until we can vote the Council and mayor out of office.