Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
If Measure A would continue such good results, why wasn’t it placed on the June ballot. It looks suspicious that it was “snuck in” as a special election at the cost of $600,000. And why Mail In Ballots? This is so odd as to be concerning.
When are our taxes ever enough? Continuing this tax is represented as not increasing taxes. The first parcel tax was needed because the state was out of money. Today the state has a surplus. But once a tax is approved, it looks like the schools expect it to last forever. They think they can fool us by saying “no tax increase”. We already pay plenty of taxes. Just saying.