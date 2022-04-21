Vaughn Draggoo, Livermore
I am part of a growing community of educators, scientists, students, and residents dedicated to nurturing and expanding science literacy in our region. I am a founding member of the Quest-Science Center where we are working to develop curiosity and understanding through hands-on science learning for everyone.
So, it will come as no surprise that I have a keen interest in Measure A. Readers in this forum need no restatement from me regarding the history, justification, and governance of this parcel tax program over the past 18 or so years.
For reference I direct readers to:
• “Why Measure A” by Joanne Morrison, March 23, which provides the rational for the parcel tax to address continuing imbalances in state funding.
• “Yes, on A for Livermore Students” by Bryan Balazs, March 23, provides a thorough description of the citizens oversight process; and
• “Taxpayers should vote Yes on A” by Will Macedo, March 31, provides further insight of the oversight program and the value of Measure A to parcel owners.
My purpose here is to add personal context and deeper meaning to the term “hands-on scientific and technology training” used by John Stein in his letter “Yes on A!” April 14.
I have personal experience working as a volunteer in science classrooms in the Livermore schools from 1st graders at Marylin Avenue School, 4th and 5th graders at Rancho School, to seniors in the Green Engineering program at Livermore High School.
What I have come to expect in these classrooms is the development of student skills and abilities to experiment with, to read about, and to listen to scientific and technical concepts, and then analyze, write, and speak about them. For me this is the very definition of scientific literacy, and this is what I see in the science and engineering classrooms of our schools in Livermore.
This educational approach demonstrates best practices in instruction and learning and is grounded in the Next Generation Science Standards. Measure A provides the focused resources to continue and strengthen this 21st century curriculum. Our next generation needs critical thinkers.
Vote Yes on Measure A.