Mark Claypool, Livermore
Measure A, LVJUSD special election on May 3, should be rejected because it's just another way of overspending in just the cost of the mail only vote for one ($600K)! Somehow the administrative exemption got dropped? That's a bit of a red flag wouldn't you say? The top four admins at LVJUSD make over $1.2 million. Follow the money!
This Livermore resident tax payer and parent has no interest in supporting this measure and would advise others that money could be much better spent directly contributing to projects. Please don't fall for the "supporting science, sport, et al" narrative. Money will be much better used directly.
Lastly, the parcel tax can be requested to be exempted from your property if you are over 65. A most notable indicator that it's not an important or worthy tax comes from our own Mayor Woerner who has exempted himself from this very tax. If our own Mayor won’t pay it, why should the citizens?