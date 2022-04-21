Julie Fox, Pleasanton
I strongly urge Livermore residents to vote YES on Measure A. I have been an elementary teacher in the Livermore School District for over 28 years and am proud to say so. I am especially proud of the quality instruction we are able to provide our students, which includes an amazing Science Curriculum taught by exceptional Science specialists. My students over the years have gained such valuable experiences and enrichment from our science teachers, that has encouraged them to pursue further education and careers in science and technology. So many of my former students come back to visit and are often excited to tell me about how the Science experience they had here had a profound impact on what colleges and careers they chose and why several of them have come back to Livermore to work, live, and raise their families.
The Livermore community has prided itself in science and technology, not only in the science programs at each school, but with the Lawrence Livermore Lab and Sandia National Lab being a huge part of our city's heartbeat. Measure A needs a YES vote in order to retain that excellence, by hiring and keeping quality science instructors for our children.
Measure A sustains the quality of science instruction that provides the opportunity for science and technology enrichment for our students (future community members) alive and moving. While students do get science instruction in their home classrooms, the science teachers in their lab can provide much more specific hands-on experiments and experiences that truly make science come alive for students
Your investment in Measure A is truly an investment into our community itself. The quality of education provided to our students because of our excellent Science Teachers will continue to reflect the values of our Livermore community. Your YES vote on Measure A will ensure that our students, your children, your neighbors, and your future community, maintain the education they have been receiving and benefiting from since 2004. As an LVJUSD teacher and parent, I ask you to please vote YES on Measure A by May 3.