Van Rainey, Livermore
Last Sunday, I attended the monthly meeting of Livermore Indivisible when part of the meeting centered on a discussion of Measure A, the funding measure for Livermore schools, before the voters on May 3. I was pleased by the calm, measured and detailed arguments put forth by the school board president Craig Bueno and superintendent Kelly Bowers. The discussion helped clarify the value of the investment Measure A provides for maintaining the excellence of our district’s education of the children of Livermore. I was surprised to learn about the arcane State rules our district officers need to navigate to remain competitive and be treated equitably compared to other communities. I have never been more convinced that we are being served well by dedicated, experienced and expert public servants leading our district and calling them bureaucrats is a disservice.
While explaining the matters confronting our district, these leaders gave rational and clearly explained reasons for why the district is compelled to hold this special mail in only ballot measure on May 3. It could not be delayed to align with the June primary because this critical funding measure needed to be decided by May 3. State law requires that teachers need to be informed by that date that they will be continued to be retained for the following academic year. If Measure A is not approved ahead of that date cutbacks will need to be forecasted that would eliminate positions for teachers in which the district has invested and trained.
My point in writing this letter to the editor is to illustrate the value of well-reasoned civil discourse that is lacking in many discussions of what policies best serve the interests of our community, our state and the nation. I learned much from this discussion, but I also realized how well it felt to be informed without inflammatory rhetoric and respected to understand in more detail the complexities facing the leaders of our community as they seek to make the best decisions for us. It feels gratifying to know that these elected and appointed officials are worthy of our trust and that they rely on our feedback in the public arena to guide them. This function of democracy in our community is essential and I simply hope that it is practiced more at all levels of government.