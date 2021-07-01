Michael Fredrich, Livermore
Last week the Alameda County Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) approved two measures, which if not reversed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, will virtually nullify Measure D and allow industrial solar facilities on any agricultural land in Alameda County. Both of these reprehensible proposals are the concoction of Larry Gosselin.
Since its inception, Measure D has considered two building types, residential and non-residential, limiting the percentage of land which can be dedicated to each. Using a State Energy Code, Gosselin is claiming the existence of a third building type, Agricultural Buildings, and because Measure D does not mention such a building type, there would be no limit on the construction of Agricultural Buildings on land covered by Measure D.
The second abomination approved by the AAC and championed by Gosselin, was the inclusion of the “agrivoltaics” concept in the county’s solar policy. This unproven concept purports to allow agriculture under solar panels. The approved policy would require that to qualify as an agrivoltaic installation, it would have to "enhance" the agricultural production of the property. Gosselin serving as a consultant for Intersect Power, the developer of the massive Aramis industrial solar project in North Livermore Valley, maintains that the Aramis project is agrivoltaic because a handful of chickens and honey bees may be located on the property. Neither the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments nor the Alameda County Board of Supervisors have shown any inclination to oppose this position. So despite the text of the solar policy, under the guise of an agrivoltaic project, the likelihood that any industrial solar project would be rejected is very low.
In reality, the combination of the new Agricultural Buildings concept and a county solar policy including agrivoltaics, will result in North Livermore and possibly beyond being covered with industrial scale solar farms. The Board of Supervisors needs to reject both the new Agricultural Buildings concept for Measure D and the agrivoltaics provisions of the county's solar policy when they come before them for approval.