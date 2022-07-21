Rich Buckley, Livermore
MEASURE D IS A FRAUD
Measure D is an environmental voter fraud foisted on the voters by Big Gorilla, The Wine Group.
To heck with the Concannon Sewers, Vote no.
IT'S SCIENCE, RIGHT?
The "nitrate science," alluded to as some established fully vetted local research, is a weak, bogus, inconclusive, hyped theory of "nitrate" migration from our septic tanks directly into your glass of drinking water. It's not.
WHAT NITRATES?
What nitrates? And where? Are we talking about the vastly dominant levels of airborne nitrates all over the urbanized areas of Earth from auto, truck, diesel and industrial combustion exhaust since the beginning of the Age of Industrialization? This is what's being measured in our drinking water, not migration from septic tanks. County, state and national planning policies have never been based on septic tank and leach field nitrate migration until now. The term "nitrates" is used to scare the ignorant. Planning policies have been based on distancing wells from leach fields sufficiently distant for the ground to purify the water again before reaching private well household pumps.
NITRATES MAKE THE BIOSPHERE GROW
Nitrates are good for agriculture for goodness’ sake. We pay hugely to bring nitrates to our farm fields to fertilize. Organic farmers (an elusive term at best) instead use dead plants plowed back to re-nitrate their fields and try to avoid GMO seeding for sustainable crops.
ABBREVIATED PUBLIC COMMENT
Before last week's vote, thorough public comment was totally glazed over and ignored by politicians only wanting to hear good things, not truth: https://youtu.be/YwSYZIoCRow.
DUCK AND COVER
When the public finally figures out the truth of this scam, the politicians who all know better will each point to the timid perennial environmental researcher on contract, but not point at themselves. All the speakers and all the council people are all knowingly misleading the public but don't care. Once the 800-pound gorilla (The Wine Group) lobbies the county, who dares to cross it? Not even the tag-alongs.
AN ENVIRONMENTALLY HONEST ALTERNATIVE
It would be impressive and honest to see Alameda County and the city actually use the U.S.-millions to run recycled water lines from our sewer plant out into ag-zones and give recycled water to the farmers free for a decade to encourage the development of intensive fruit (grapes are fruit) and vegetable production industry.
Vote No on Measure D; it's a scam.