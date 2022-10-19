For those of you who have mailed in your election ballots, you probably don’t know all the behind the scenes and financial details of Measure G. If Measure G passes, you cannot save yourself the sizeable increase in your annual property tax by changing your vote, because there is no post-vote mail-in option to change any of your choices. Perhaps early mail-in voting isn’t such a good idea after all!
We still owe $369,000,000 on previous LVJUSD bond issues! The Measure G bond issue will take that total to ONE BILLION, THREE HUNDRED, EIGHTY-NINE MILLION DOLLARS! Does that even resemble anything that makes sense? This is a town of less than 100,000 people, so each and every man, woman and child will be indebted by at least $13,890; that doesn’t include your dogs, cats and horses only because they have no personal income for the politicians to tax! This whole issue is completely ridiculous, preposterous or absurd — you choose.
FLASH: This missive is interrupted to bring you fresh news about Measure G.
Hot off the data feeds are these gems; you should know how much construction companies have donated to the campaign supporting Measure G. This is a pool of companies already approved by the school board. These companies are expecting to make big profits from the additional $13,320,000 obtained annually — for 34 years — from Measure G if it passes:
BHM Construction, Inc. 10,000.00 Donated: 9/23
Blach Construction 2,500.00 Donated: 10/4
Clark Sullivan Construction
Flint Builders, Inc. 5,000.00 Donated: 10/4
Lathrop Construction Associates, Inc. 2,500.00 Donated: 10/4
Overaa Construction Not Disclosed
Robert A. Bothman Construction Not Disclosed
Rodan Builders, Inc. 2,500.00 Donated: 10/4
Roebbelen Contracting, Inc. 20,000.00 Donated: 10/4
XL Construction 2,500.00 Donated: 10/4
Too late to make this list was another $35,000 in donations. The total as of Oct. 6 was $80,000 to support the campaign to get measure G passed. Why do you think these companies donated so much? There is no other plausible reason than enhancing the probability of getting a good slice of the $499,820,000 LVJUSD will obtain over the next 34 years! Someone has suggested that this an example of “pay for play!” Whatever it is, don’t feel bad; you tax payers are not left out of the game. You get to participate by paying the $30,000,000 bill annually! How very clever these “public servants” can be when the stakes become juicy.