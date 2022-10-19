Owen Brovont, Livermore

For those of you who have mailed in your election ballots, you probably don’t know all the behind the scenes and financial details of Measure G. If Measure G passes, you cannot save yourself the sizeable increase in your annual property tax by changing your vote, because there is no post-vote mail-in option to change any of your choices. Perhaps early mail-in voting isn’t such a good idea after all! 