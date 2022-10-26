Owen Brovont, Livermore

Part 1 introduced Measure G. Part 2 listed those supporting the bond issue for $1,020,000,000 — one billion, 20 million — to be paid by Livermore property owners over 34 years, which averages out to $973.83 per homeowner and renter. The actual amount will depend upon the value listed on the property owner’s California property tax statement.  