Part 1 introduced Measure G. Part 2 listed those supporting the bond issue for $1,020,000,000 — one billion, 20 million — to be paid by Livermore property owners over 34 years, which averages out to $973.83 per homeowner and renter. The actual amount will depend upon the value listed on the property owner’s California property tax statement.
Who gets the proceeds? The bond holders receive $570,180,000 (55.9%), and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) receives $449,820,000 (44.1%), which, spread over 34 years, is $13,230,000 per year. What will it cost Livermore residents? $30,000,000 a year! In short, Livermore property owners and renters pay $30 million in taxes in order to give the school district $13 million. This doesn’t sound like such a good deal, so the proponents of the measure must convince you that it is. How are they going to do that?
The proponents of the bond issue have launched a well-tested ground plan to convince you to approve Measure G. They will first indirectly suggest that taxpayers have a moral responsibility to see to it that “the children” are not deprived of a good education, which is what will happen if the bond issue isn’t approved; your guilt complex will be immediately kindled. Next, they tell you of all the great improvements the funds will make possible: “including, but not limited to, interior facilities such as classrooms and ‘science labs, exterior improvements including, but not limited to, exterior finish and painting, plumbing improvements, including, but not limited to major systems, such as sewers, boilers, pumps, storage facilities and library improvements including, but not limited to technology improvements and additional collections, as well as warehouse, storage, mechanical and yard facilities.” The catalogue goes on for several pages in the Voter’s Choice Act you received in the mail, but there are no specific contractual commitments; it is just an extensive list of things on which the bond funds could be spent! It is a perfect example of “arm waving and toe tapping,” as the saying goes. It is an implied promise, nothing more. They are just suggesting some of the great things the extra $13 million could make possible.
When the rose-colored glasses are removed, what the funds actually amount to is a gigantic, annually replenished slush fund to be expended as the school board decides. Is this the deal for which you want to be billed annually?