Livermore residents can have a big win this year if they vote yes on Measure P. Measure P will enable the extension of a city sewer line into the South Livermore wine country. What will this mean?
• Existing wineries can pay to hook up to sewer instead of septic, resulting in cleaner groundwater.
• South Livermore can attract new wineries, currently not an option due to groundwater contamination and a resulting ban on new septic systems.
• The area can support a resort hotel and mid-sized wineries needed to promote the growth of agrotourism and the financial viability of agriculture in South Livermore.
• A successful agricultural economy will protect against pressure to turn our open spaces into housing subdivisions.
• Protection against wildfires. Vineyards are excellent firebreaks.
What will it not mean?
• Taxpayers will not be footing the bill. The sewer extension will be funded from other government sources.
• The Urban Growth Boundary will not be changed.
• Development restrictions imposed by Measure D and the South Livermore Area Plan will not be changed.
In other words, this is a win for residents and a win for our wine country. Everyone likes a win-win. Vote Yes on P.
