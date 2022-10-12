Michael Asahina, Livermore
The Line has been crossed.
What will it take to have a Wine County Hotel — a Downtown Hotel too?
On Nov. 8, 2022, the voters of Livermore will use their proxy vote, representing the people of Alameda County to accept Livermore’s changing a few words in some plans codifying sewers installed in the Open Space outside the Urban Growth Boundary (created by the voters of Alameda County November 2000). Measure P, if ‘Yes’, will legitimize what was okayed in March of 2021 for the Concannon Winery.
Where do the people fit in our community’s future — the Bayside residents of Alameda County and Livermore’s agritourist premiere destination? Consider for sale the Rio Bravo Country Club — a change in land use from Henry Miller’s dream. The California Cattle King could rest at night knowing he could drive his cattle from Bakersfield through Rancho Buri Buri (San Mateo County) to San Francisco all on land he owned, watering them the entire way.
Does it matter if a local municipality invades the county’s open space and justifies it; sneak it past the City’s voters, cancelling the voice of the county? Using taxpayer dollars to build a sewer in the open space follows a land development concept vision similar to how national sport franchises build stadiums.
I, too, don’t like using taxpayer money to build a sewer extension in the open space for corporate interest. It took an act of Congress for San Francisco to take the water from Yosemite. Where is the city’s leadership to negotiate some good jobs possible for the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District in the Wine County Resort in our future?
When Pat Brown set out to build the California Aqueduct, he needed Henry Miller’s dream, who had the land, the water rights and the plan.
Self-respect is the bulwark against tyranny. Personal sovereignty: a lesson in representative government. For each voter to consider their proxy situation, remember what is truly important. Save the Delta; saltwater intrusion kills the yield in the vineyard. Remember Kesterson, Algae Blooms.
Corporate interests circumvent the RULE of LAW. Baby steps, if not awake.