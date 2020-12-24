Peter MacDonald, Pleasanton
The City of Pleasanton’s treatment of the proposed Public Storage expansion on Stanley Boulevard is a bad sign for the future of our community.
It is amazing to think that in 1982, the City of Pleasanton approved Hacienda Business Park with two years of processing, and a planning department with only five people, including the secretary. The Hacienda approval process included environmental compliance, huge infrastructure improvements, and real public controversy.
Now, the city council is considering approval of a redevelopment and upgrade of the mere seven-acre Public Storage property on Stanley Boulevard. That approval process has taken three years, despite a planning department of 30 people, general plan compliance, an infill exemption from environmental review, and virtually no public controversy.
According to the owner’s representative, the Public Storage project has been whipsawed by three redesigns. First by the planning staff, then by the planning commission, and now, the city council is redesigning it again. Even worse, city staff, encouraged by Councilmember Testa, proposes to calculate the development fees not based on mitigating actual impacts, but rather based on taxing the value of the city approval to the property owner ($2.4 million, according to EPS – the city consultant). This is pure government theft.
Maybe California government does not care if it drives businesses like Hewlett Packard and Oracle from our state, but Pleasanton will have more success if it works with businesses that want to expand, improve their properties, and meet local needs