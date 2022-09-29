First, I would like to extend my gratitude and admiration to all those members of our Livermore community who are running for public office. The commitment required and hours dedicated to serving us is not a small or insignificant endeavor. It means sacrifice on many fronts. In spite of any differences of opinion or political party affiliation, I respect you and thank you.
Second, I am excited about being able to vote for a city council candidate who resides in and will represent District 2. Voters in our household have had the opportunity to speak directly with both candidates for this District. We have also done due diligence in reviewing their positions on local issues, why they hold those positions and what their strategies are for addressing those issues. Our decision is made: we are enthusiastically throwing our support behind Mel Chiong.
Mel has extensive experience working for our community on various social, environmental, religious and local government committees and organizations. Her actions and voice speak to a commitment of serving, with an unlimited energy to gain the necessary knowledge required for making sound decisions, and with the common sense and empathy I truly value in my representatives.
I encourage District 2 residents to, first and foremost, VOTE!
And to VOTE FOR MEL CHIONG for City Council.