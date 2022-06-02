Tania Panarello, Livermore
Major kudos to Kenny Way and staff at the Vine Cinema and Alehouse: The Vine was a packed house on Monday, May 30th, but Kenny and other "Top Guns" behind the counter rose to the challenge, moving the concessions line along as quickly as possible, yet never sacrificing their usual friendly, helpful service. I hope they all got a well-deserved good rest that night, as well as a chance to see Top Gun: Maverick!
My family went to see the 1:15 showing of the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick sequel to 1986's Top Gun. What better movie to see on Memorial Day than one that reminds us of the sacrifice others have made so that we can enjoy watching movies in the comfort of our hometown and savor the precious gift of freedom?
I tried not to have high expectations after reading Randy Myers' glowing review of Top Gun: Maverick in the East Bay Times' May 26th edition, but after having seen the movie now, I have to agree with Randy that Maverick is "the rare sequel that's better than the original". I highly encourage you to support the Vine and see the movie there. (I just can't shut up about this movie, it was so good!) Outstanding!
On a final note, please do not wish people a "Happy Memorial Day!" Memorial Day is a day of respect and remembrance of those who gave their lives to protect our many freedoms -- and to support the families of those fallen service members, because no one serves alone. My husband, a veteran who proudly served our country in the US Navy and is still very much alive, would like more people to become educated and more sensitive to this difference -- because, while he appreciates your gratitude, he greatly appreciates his fallen brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice. To the military families who have lost loved ones: Thank you for YOUR sacrifice, and we are sorry for your loss.