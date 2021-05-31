Friends of Livermore thanks Laura Mercier for her work with the Tri Valley Conservancy (TVC) to preserve the open space and agriculture in the Tri-Valley, particularly in the South Livermore Valley.
We appreciate her professionalism, integrity, and dedication.
The public has benefited from her leadership of TVC with its programs for the preservation and monitoring of the permanent easements on agriculture and wildlife lands; nature education for fourth graders; Livermore Uncorked to promote Livermore wines; construction of the Edward R. Campbell Bridge to connect the Sycamore Grove Park to the Arroyo Del Valle Regional Trail; and events such as “Jeans and Jewels” to unite and inform the community of the important work of TVC.
She will be very missed. She has bettered our region for decades to come.