Cristina Bennett, Dublin
I endorse Michael Utsumi for Dublin School Board - I can’t imagine a more perfect candidate.
I met Michael over a decade ago, when we both sat on Frederiksen Elementary School’s School Site Council. Michael has been volunteering for more than 15 years helping students, teachers and any school that needed help in the school district.
Michael has earned many awards over his years of service, including DUSD’s Outstanding Volunteer Recognition in 2009, as well as the very well-deserved recipient of the Superintendents Award in 2017.
Michael is passionate about the academic success of all students and I believe will make the perfect candidate and serving member of the Dublin School Board.