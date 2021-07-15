Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Rep. Swalwell, please refrain from falling for foreign interests, be they Chinese spies, or Middle-east special interest groups. As enticing as they are, it sends a sour message to your constituents. Your latest junket to Qatar, shirtless (and mask-less oh my) atop a camel is just another example of why foreign interests are attracted to you: you seem to be easily penetrated by foreign operatives for questionable motives that have nothing to do with your constituents. And please, for optics alone, resign from the House Intelligence Committee. The irony is unbearable.