Jonathan Hu, Livermore
I’m writing to express my support for Mike Ralph for the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District (LARPD) Board of Directors.
I’ve known Mike for 14 years. He’s passionate about outdoor activities, especially bicycling and soccer. He knows Livermore well, as he and his wife have raised their three great kids in Livermore. Mike is honest, organized with an eye for details, and a consensus builder. He is currently the general manager of a Tri-Valley bicycle shop, and has extensive previous experience in the bicycle and electric scooter industry.
Mike has a demonstrated passion for community building centered around outdoor activities. He’s been instrumental in shepherding a new bike/skate park in Livermore from an initial idea eight years ago to shovel-ready (paused by the current pandemic). This has given him an up-close perspective on the workings of the LARPD Board of Directors.
I truly believe that Mike will be a strong steward for the LARPD park system and an advocate for better access for all, as well as bring fresh perspectives to the board of directors.
Please consider casting your vote for Mike Ralph for a position on the LARPD Board of Directors.