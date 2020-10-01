Dennis Gambs, Livermore
I worked closely with Mike Wallace, candidate for the Bay Area Rapid Transit board of directors, when I was an employee at the Zone 7 Water Agency. Mike is very professional with the highest degree of integrity. His business and public agency experience will serve him well as a BART director.
Mike knows that Livermore got the short end of the stick when BART was not extended to Livermore. He will be a great team player in working for what is best for the residents of the Livermore-Amador Valley.
Please join me in voting for Mike Wallace as BART director for District 5, which includes Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore.