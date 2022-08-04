Daryl Carlson, Livermore

Kudos to Mary and Jay Davis for a concise, informative letter reality-based explanation of the true financial and legal challenges facing those seeking to perpetually delay desperately needed affordable housing for families by relocating Eden apartments. It boggles the mind that elements of this community work ardently to deprive those deserving of the dignity of comfortable, affordable shelter over petulant ego-driven schemes, one after another. Is it Economic Darwinism, indifference, or cruelty?