Kudos to Mary and Jay Davis for a concise, informative letter reality-based explanation of the true financial and legal challenges facing those seeking to perpetually delay desperately needed affordable housing for families by relocating Eden apartments. It boggles the mind that elements of this community work ardently to deprive those deserving of the dignity of comfortable, affordable shelter over petulant ego-driven schemes, one after another. Is it Economic Darwinism, indifference, or cruelty?
Moving Eden is an opium dream cooked up by a series of Lucy and Ethel groups who stumble, harm their own brand, and then have to move on to a new 501(c)(3). What is consistent with these groups is funding for large, distorted newspaper ads aimed at the casually informed voter. I doubt that these ads are crafted by unprofessional grassroots volunteers.
Some of the “volunteer” signature gatherers were also peddling a state tax measure. At Target, a young couple with a toddler in a stroller stood in the June heat, offering both. It was clear that their presence was hardly volunteer. Downtown, I was catcalled by a gatherer in front of the post office while on the other side of the street. I indicated the vote would again delay housing for people suffering and the person told me that I could just vote against the measure.
I once checked with the unfairly vilified Livermore City Clerk about the costs of a referendum for taxpayers. The minimum amount was about $80,000. Deft changes by the real professionals in the City Legal and Planning Departments stopped one referendum that would have allowed our fair citizens to vote on the height of the Eastside Hotel—by simply altering the specifications, an administrative change. Puzzlingly, there was also never a concern about the height of the Bankhead Theater.
Yes, Livermore had a small town feel but that was when it was a small town, which is no longer the case. For those horrified by the “Canyon” effect of the new downtown, avoid the area, take a drive in the country or visit a real park.