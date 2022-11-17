Alex Massey, Livermore
Re “Las Positas Mini-Market Serving Student Community” (schools/education, Nov. 7, 2022):
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Alex Massey, Livermore
Re “Las Positas Mini-Market Serving Student Community” (schools/education, Nov. 7, 2022):
Is a free Mini-Market really the best option to combat food insecurity within LPC? With no sort of hardship requirement in place to dictate which students are “in need” to receive free food and other supplies co-funded by the state, it seems almost inevitable this commendable project will be abused and emptied by those who aren’t - it is the unfortunate reality that barnacles many social programs. Once the market’s shelves are consistently left bare, food insecurity will creep right back in just as the cycle continues. If the community college’s goal is food security for its students, a more sustainable and valuable option would be an urban food garden on or near campus. Educate students on how to grow and cultivate food systems. Harvest fruits, vegetables, and legumes and offer them to those students in need. Send fresh produce to that Mini-Market and offer garden cookbooks and recipes. And most importantly, focus your essential food and supplies support to those who really need it.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)