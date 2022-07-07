Van Rainey, Livermore
Eighteen states passed restrictions to voting rights immediately following the 2021 elections, even though some of those states voted for Biden and Democratic Senators but while whole legislatures remain in Republican control. The Supreme Court has ruled that states cannot restrict the right to carry weapons in public, even after the mass shootings across the country that have too frequently populated the news. The Supreme Court has struck down Roe vs. Wade, even though 60 percent of people think it should be legal and many “red” states have passed legislation that makes it illegal. The Supreme Court has allowed for unlimited, hidden financial support for candidates with the Citizens United decision. We have a Supreme Court which consistently allows for the most egregious gerrymandering, even when it restricts the full rights of minorities. We have a Senate where half the number of Senators (Republicans) represent less than 20 percent of the population. With that lopsided power and the cooperation of two Democratic Senators, they obstruct nearly all legislation, except for the defense budget.
We had a former President plan, conspire and attempt to overthrow a duly elected, succeeding candidate for President who won a substantial majority of voters nationally. We have Republican candidates and existing office holders who continue to support the Big Lie that falsely undergirds the justification for a coup.
What all this adds up to is minority rule. The Constitution was designed to safeguard against the “tyranny” of the majority in the design of our bicameral legislature. Still, this initial design was fostered to protect the privileges of slaveholders in Southern States. The danger, now, is that the minority party in this country is concentrated with the Evangelical right and the populations that support unlimited gun rights. The Venn diagram that encompasses looks more like a single circle and not two distinct but overlapping populations.
I think it is time we had another Constitutional Convention, but it seems unlikely, unless we can limit the powers of the privileged few. We are on a slippery slope of minority rule and sliding toward autocracy. We have less and less faith in our institutions, especially the national government and the Supreme Court that oversees it. We need to chart a course back to assuring that our government returns to being of the people, by the people and for the people, or surely, we shall perish from the Earth.