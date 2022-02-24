Paulette Kenyon, Pleasanton
David Ott repeated a piece of non-news he heard probably on Fox News or another parroting Rightwing media outlet that a "John Hopkins" study proved that the covid lockdowns did nothing to protect Americans and just cost us economically.
What he didn't tell you about is the study done on which news sources actually educate people with truths and which do not. Studies done on where people get their news found that Fox News people knew less about actual world affairs than people who gather their news from no sources at all. This is because Fox News and affiliates always bend the truth in order to demonize various entities rather than just reporting actual news. This so-called John Hopkins study is a case in point. It is yet another tall tale told by Fox News and affiliates about a study done by some economists (not epidemiologists), not peer reviewed, and not actually a John Hopkins study.
As usual, Fox News continues to make hay out of something that should've been presented as a unifying event - where good Americans would work together to fight this virus, to work together to keep America strong. Instead, they used this virus to divide Americans. So, who is the real enemy here? The virus would not have been as bad as it's been if everyone had been working together in the first place instead of all this nonsense over liberty not to wear masks, etc. How stupid and deadly!