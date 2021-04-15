Mini Chopra, Livermore
This is apropos of your article, dated April 8, 2021, reporting the key highlights of a recent privately sponsored public poll on Eden Downtown.
As a public-spirited citizen and a staunch advocate for affordable housing, I have some serious reservations about the veracity and credibility of the findings of this (so-called) public poll. I have outlined my three-pronged concerns as follows:
1. A Paid Propaganda?: The hosts and sponsors of this poll are none other than the Save Livermore Downtown citizens' group that has been tooth-and-nail opposing the development of Eden Downtown at its present site. Being nothing but a paid-for gimmick by the adversaries of Eden Downtown, the object, methodology, and findings, respectively, of this poll, therefore, are suspect and woefully reek of bias.
2. Selective and Targeted Interviewing: Given the polarizing views and disparate interests involved here, it is not clear if all stakeholders were given a fair opportunity to participate in this poll. It is not clear, and seems unlikely, that the intended beneficiaries of Eden Downtown (e.g., low-income Downtown workers, teachers, retail employees, nurse assistants, et al.), too, were interviewed and that their perspectives were even considered while conducting this poll.
3. Twisted Facts and Skewed Findings: The background information presented to the respondents of this poll, while interviewing and eliciting their response, was clothed with falsehoods that are inconsistent with the city's public record on Eden Downtown. As an example, respondents were inaccurately informed that the proposed design change to Eden Downtown will reduce the size of the Veteran's Park and that it will eliminate workforce housing for teachers, police, and firefighters.
Consistent with public record, the truth about Eden Downtown is that it's an affordable housing project for our city’s employed low-income workforce and their families, and that the proposed building design change does not decrease the size of the Veteran’s Park.
Orchestrating an intentionally mala-fide and misleading public campaign damages public good. Willfully spreading misinformation through frivolous public campaigns, such as Save Livermore Downtown, obstructs the public’s right of access to the truth, alters public perception, and creates public distrust for our local government. It also derails the effort, time and the millions of tax dollars spent so far to bring Eden Downtown to its present stage.
The citizens’ group currently advocating against Eden Downtown must immediately stop their shenanigans to honor and protect public interest.