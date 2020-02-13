While it was nice to see The Independent begin to cover local housing measures that have been in the works for years, it was equally surprising to see the political spin on the front-page article in last week’s edition.
The headline, “SB 50 Defeat Lifts Threat of a Forced Housing Project,” is mostly inaccurate. It is correct that SB 50 failed to gain enough votes to pass. It should also be noted that Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins addressed the state Senate after the vote, vowing that “a housing production bill to help alleviate our housing crisis will happen this year.” In legislative calendar terms, this year means by October 2020.
Although many new bills are in the works, let’s pretend for a moment that no new housing legislation will be passed this year. The bold proclamation that the defeat “lifts the threat of a forced housing project” is blatantly false.
The article mentions two adopted bills that significantly restrict downtown options. SB 330 suspends until 2025 local initiatives that downzone housing. AB 1486 requires that surplus land to be disposed of be offered for affordable housing. However, AB 1763, allowing three-story housing height increases and reducing parking requirements, is not mentioned. All three bills present significant hurdles for the Central Park Plan, making the concept virtually impossible to implement. It comes as no surprise that the “No on P” group would dismiss adopted legislation as “scare tactics.”
Continuing the political spin, the article provides significant space for opinions from Tamara Reus without establishing her credibility to provide analysis of the legislation. Ms. Reus’s opinions are speculative at best. Her statements contradict the analysis of the legislation by the Office of Legislative Counsel, a non-partisan group consisting of 82 expert lawyers that summarizes and reviews legislation for constitutional conflicts.
It would be great to see continued coverage of state legislation that will significantly impact the residents of Livermore. I hope that future articles will include analysis from independent experts instead of politically biased opinions presented as fact.