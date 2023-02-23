Four unidentified objects have been shot down over North American skies -- OK, one was a Chinese balloon. If you listen to the news, America appears to react with panic. There is even concern that these objects might originate with aliens or ET. Really?
Predictably, Republicans are particularly worried and very upset with the Biden Administration. They are sooo worried about the Security of America and Americans! Really?
Strange – these objects haven’t killed our schoolchildren; they also haven’t vandalized our cherished National Capitol; they haven’t attacked the Capitol Police officers or our former Vice President Mike Pence. What is wrong with me that I do not shudder in fear when I read about these objects floating across our skies?
What is wrong with me that I shudder in fear anticipating the next mass shooting?
What is wrong with me that I shudder in fear at the prospect of having Donald J Trump being in the White House again?
I wonder: whose fear is misplaced?