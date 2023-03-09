Thomas Milus, Pleasanton
I read the Feb. 9th article by Laura Ness on the San Francisco Chronicle 2023 Competition. It struck me that many of Livermore’s best wineries were not listed in the article. I checked the S F Chronicle’s list and found that there were a lot of medal-winning Livermore wineries that somehow didn’t make the cut for the article. I don’t know how it might have happened, but 23 of the 28 Livermore wineries (82%) that won silver, gold, double gold, and best-of-class awards were not mentioned.
I decided to go through the list and itemize them for the readers who might not be aware that we have quite a few more very good wineries here in Livermore Valley for tasting and buying wine.
The list of omitted Wineries:
Aphelion won one Silver and one Gold.
Concannon had four Silvers, one Gold and one Best of Class.
Cuda Ridge had a Silver, four Golds, and one Double Gold.
Dante Robere had four Silver medals, two Gold medals, and two Best of Class.
Fenestra had four Silvers, two Golds, and one Double Gold
Garre Vineyard had three Silvers and three Golds
John Evan Cellars had one Silver medal
Las Positas Vineyards had nine Silvers, five Golds, eight Double Golds and one Best of Class
Leisure Street had two Silvers
McGrail Vineyards had five Silvers, one Gold and one Best of Class
McKahn Family Cellars had a Double Gold
Murietta’s Well Estate Vineyard had two Silvers and one Gold
Nella Terra had three Golds, one Double Gold, and one Best of Class
Page Mill Winery had six Silvers, two Golds, and two Double Golds
Retzlaff had three Silvers and one Gold
Rosa Fierro had three Silvers and one Gold
Rubino had a Silver and one Best of Class
Ruby Hill Winery had three Golds and one Best of Class
Sakura had one Silver medal
The Steven Kent Winery had three Golds
Wente Vineyards had one Gold
Wente Vineyards Nth Degree had one Gold and two Double Golds
Wood Family had five Silvers, five Golds, and one Best of Class