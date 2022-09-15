Ramona Krausnick, Dublin
Where are and what was in Trump’s missing documents from Mar-a-Lago? Curious – does anyone remember the multiple meetings Trump as Oval Office occupier had with his BFF Putin 2018-2019 where no-one was allowed into the meetings except the translator? Does anyone remember that after a meeting in Germany in 2017 Trump took the notes from the translator (July 2017, Washington Post)? Gee – could Putin or his other BFF from China or N. Korea have those missing documents? I’m not saying that they have them, but I wouldn’t be surprised at anything Donald might do.