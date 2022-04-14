Carol Cook, Pleasanton
I want to give a shout-out to a fantastic group---Missing Man Ministry. The volunteers at this small but mighty organization provide whatever support they can to Tri-Valley widows and their children struggling to cope after losing their husbands and fathers. The volunteers listen and show that they care. They provide shoulders to cry on and hands to pull people up.
Since working through grief and getting back on some kind of solid footing (financial and otherwise) can take a while, MMM also follows up with its clients. Having referred people to MMM, I know of several cases where the group first helped with immediate needs and then saved the day some months later with something like an emergency car repair.
Given its mission and the varied needs of its clients, Missing Man Ministry welcomes volunteers and financial contributions. See www.missingmanministry.org for more information.