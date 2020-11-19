A. Smith, Former Livermore Resident
Missing Man Ministry (MMM) is a wonderful local organization that helps widows, fatherless children, and others in need.
Its members provide emotional support through the grieving process as well as home and auto repair and maintenance, emergency financial assistance, and long-term financial or life planning. During these tough times, their mission is more important than ever.
MMM’s dedicated volunteers cleaned up the yard of an elderly widow with serious health problems. This widow is a good friend of mine. She had sought help from other organizations, but MMM was the only group that came to her aid. She told me that their unselfish work ‘renewed her faith in humanity.’
If you are one of those fortunate people who has not been affected by the current economic downturn, please consider making a donation to Missing Man Ministry. They will put it to excellent use, and they can always use more volunteers. Go to www.missingmanministry.org for more information.