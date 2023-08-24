Ann Waite, Livermore
On August 10 I crossed into the parking lot across from Petco with a bag of dog food cans. It was about 3pm and the shopping center was quiet. A police cruiser, about even with the Boot Barn, was driving slowly eastward and I was on the opposite side of the road when the cruiser, right next to me, blasted his siren, twice. I jumped and looked around and wondered why use a siren in a parking lot with no traffic? The cruiser just slowly rolled by me. I asked a woman getting out of her car what was that about? She guessed that I stepped out of the lines of the little parking lot crosswalk. If that was the case, why not inform me and why was it necessary to crawl up next to me and sound the siren? I’m a retired woman carrying a heavy bag. I’ll never know the reason for the officer’s action, but the woman said to me “you would think that they have better things to do”. It would be beneficial to know the reasoning behind the surprising siren blasts.