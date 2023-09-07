David Furst, Livermore
In the August 24th Independent, David Yaffe thanked the County Supervisors for approving the cemetery project in north Livermore. While his letter was obviously sincere and heartfelt, he misunderstood the issues and misrepresented the position of those of us who opposed the cemetery project. There were, in fact, two parts to the proposal: burial grounds and large commercial buildings, not inherently connected to any burial grounds. I, and others, supported the ‘cemetery’, i.e., the burial grounds, which is what Mr. Yaffe supported. However, what the Supervisors did was to approve not only the burial plots, but to also approve buildings such as a sales office, an event center and a mortuary, among other buildings. No one who spoke to the Supervisors said, “Fine, bury your dead; just do it somewhere else”. That was not the issue. The issue is the violation of Measure D, which limits the types of buildings that can be built on Large Parcel Agriculture-designated land. Both times I spoke to the Supervisors, I urged them to separate the two parts of the project. Approve the burial plots and require the buildings to be built within the urban growth boundary, as mandated by Measure D. That way, there would have been a win-win situation, a win for those who need a consecrated cemetery and a win for those of us who support the enforcement of Measure D and the urban growth boundary.