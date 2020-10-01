Laurene Green, Zone 7 Water Agency, Pleasanton
Pleasanton has an opportunity to take advantage of a highly skilled local talent who is a perfect fit for the times. Her name is Kelly Mokashi and she’s a candidate for the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Mokashi has broad and deep experience in education as a parent, educator, and school leader. She has a double master's degree in education -- curriculum and technology/administration -- and has worked with school districts nationwide. Kelly is a former teacher and professional-development trainer and is currently an eLearning curriculum designer and instructor. She also has three school-aged children in the district.
Having previous experience as an executive director/board president for two nonprofits, Kelly believes in a “shared leadership” approach that is transparent and inclusive of students, parents, and educators. This approach is needed especially to maintain checks and balances for financial decisions, which will be a significant upcoming challenge. Her experience with eLearning is especially relevant as we work our way through and beyond a COVID-19 world. She understands the proper balance between online and in-person learning, and what we will need to do to ensure all students are on track intra- and post- pandemic. Kelly is a good listener, approachable, non-patronizing, and an advocate for kids, the ultimate customer.
Don’t miss the opportunity to install this local asset on our PUSD board. I wholeheartedly endorse Kelly Mokashi and encourage everyone to vote for her.