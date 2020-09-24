Patty Griffin, Pleasanton
Kelly Mokashi is a creative and qualified candidate for the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Leadership with passion and commitment is a powerful combination. I have known Kelly Mokashi as an educational professional for almost 20 years. During that time Kelly has demonstrated her passion and commitment to all kinds of learners, but also to teachers and parents. Kelly has always been focused on ways to make knowledge accessible to everyone. She strikes a balance between understanding current research and engaging others in learning, which requires an innate ability to creatively address problems with practical solutions.
Good teachers are able to make magic in the midst of chaos. They carefully store research and strategies in their internal arsenals, so they have a tool for any possible situation. Kelly has this kind of mind.
She asks good questions, evaluates situations, and then, because she is passionate and committed, she is able to engage in productive conversation around creative solutions.
With Kelly on the board of trustees, PUSD will get a qualified, passionate and committed educator who will continue to find solutions that serve the community.