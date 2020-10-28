Margarita Pennisi, Pleasanton
I met Kelly nearly 20 years ago when I was a principal of an elementary school.
As a school administrator, it was not uncommon for me to interact frequently with many vendors and trainers, but Kelly has stood out as one of the best consultants our district ever had. She worked in the trenches with our teachers to gain their trust, confidence, and respect to help them make curricular improvements, including the use of district-created new assessments, such as, pre/post math tests and language arts and math portfolios.
Kelly not only worked with our teachers by leading PD trainings, grade level meetings, and in-class coaching, but she also facilitated monthly district level meetings, working directly with our coaches and administrators to devise district goals and district plans that were doable and realistic.
She transformed our district leadership culture that helped us work toward shared goals with a focused commitment from everyone, whereas previously our district administration tended to work more fragmented and independently. It was not uncommon during leadership meetings for us to have debates and disagreements, but when Kelly was in charge, we always, eventually, came to a consensus that ultimately, we all could agree and act upon.
I have witnessed firsthand Kelly’s leadership capabilities and visionary techniques that demonstrate how she works effectively when making team-driven decisions. Because of Kelly’s successful track record, I feel she is most qualified as a school board member for PUSD!