Geri Ledford, Pleasanton
Kelly Mokashi is fully qualified to a member of the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees. I am a former supervisor for the Federal Programs Department for an inner-city school district. Kelly led our district during a time of influx and change, much like we are faced with now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mokashi conducted district leadership meetings to identify key goals and determine professional development. She conducted leadership meetings with school coaches and district-level personnel to provide guidance for the district. She developed and provided professional development services for K-8 teachers and specialist teachers, covering a variety of topics related to educational reform and No Child Left Behind, including technology integration, project-based learning, performance tasks, student portfolios, data-driven assessments, differentiated instruction, Writer's Workshop, and SIOP (sheltered instruction). She led a coaching program, in which she worked with teachers to model best practices and to follow up and discuss classroom application ideas during grade-level meetings. Mokashi took our school district of independent-working elementary schools and pulled them into a cohesive district team, working together to achieve common goals. With this strategy, our K-8 schools were eventually prepared to achieve high-level student success.
Kelly Mokashi is always the consummate professional and a pleasure to work with. I am confident she would be a leader as a member of the PUSD Board of Trustees.