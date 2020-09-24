Yazmin Michail, Pleasanton
I strongly believe that Kelly Mokashi would make an excellent addition to the Pleasanton Unified School District Boards of Trustees. She works hard to identify solutions for youth-based initiatives, while leveraging and strengthening community relationships. I have seen this personally by working closely with her over the past year, serving as fundraising co-chairs for Boy Scout Troop 911.
In this role, Kelly has been instrumental in seeking additional fundraising options that have benefited our Scouts. Last year, she secured a new partnership with Porky’s Pizza Palace for our troop, which resulted in a successful fundraising event that also provided support to a new, locally owned restaurant.
Additionally, she helped secure a grant from our local Pleasanton Rotary that allowed our troop to purchase essential camping supplies and equipment.
These are just two examples of how Kelly has worked hard to problem-solve and work collaboratively with local Pleasanton organizations, while staying focused on benefiting our kids.
Kelly has strong character attributes that will benefit our school board, especially during these challenging times. She is laser-focused on her commitments, and she will not lose sight of her responsibilities as a trustee.