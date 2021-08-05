Carol Silva, Livermore
In 2000, voters passed Measure D to enhance agricultural land and to protect it from the fragmentation of development. The Aramis Project is an industrial facility, with acres of eight-foot solar panels and battery storage stations, which was approved in an agricultural-zoned district. This is a violation of Measure D. It is the duty of all-involved officials to honor voter-approved Measure D.
Public wildlife agencies and independent biologists reviewed Aramis’ environmental impact reports and found it deficient in regards to plant and animal-threatened species and their habitats. Many people expressed concerns about the harm to endangered and special status plant species and wildlife, such as California tiger salamanders, California red-legged frogs and birds.
When the Aramis Project was voted upon by the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments, two of its three members had economic ties to South Livermore. I think that if the Aramis Project had been proposed on land covered by Measure D in South Livermore, it wouldn’t have been approved by the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments, due to violating Measure D and agricultural zoning.
Supervisor Haubert falsely promised to support the development of a solar policy before approving a solar project. He probably views Livermore as a way to nurture future campaign contributions by supporting solar generation companies.
Larry Gosselin co-wrote Aramis’ agricultural management plan while also working on solar issues as an Alameda County agricultural advisory commissioner. Gosselin’s work on the Aramis Project is in direct conflict with his position on Alameda County’s agricultural advisory board.
Intersect had intended to use 38-acres within the Stanley Ranch. Before the Stanleys had legal representation, the project developer made misrepresentations to induce them to sign a county permit application. The Stanleys hired an attorney. The attorney made extensive comments to the proposed lease agreement. Then Intersect gave the Stanleys an execution-ready set of documents to sign, without addressing their attorney’s comments nor notifying their attorney of the meeting. Between Intersect’s misrepresentations and the inadequate information in Aramis’ EIRs, I would not reward Intersect for their unethical behavior by approving their project.
Rooftop and urban solar installations should be the county’s priority, in addition to maintaining agricultural lands and open space for storing carbon out of the atmosphere, and eliminating methane emissions. Cutting methane emissions is the most effective way to slow the rate of global warming.
North Livermore Valley is beautiful. Please help Save North Livermore Valley.