This election season we have a big mayor race between former Mayor John Marchand and local Realtor Mony Nop. At first glance you may think the election is big because of the issues presented before us by both candidates, but that is not the only reason this election is big.
The other reason this election is big is because this year’s Mayoral contest may go down in history as Livermore’s most funded Mayoral election ever. Each candidate has raised tens of thousands of dollars and special interest groups are well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. At the time of this letter each candidate has raised the following:
- John Marchand has raised $45K
- Mony Nop has raised $63K
- A Political Action Committee (PAC) supporting Mony Nop has raised $100K from a single San Francisco Billionaire.
This brings the total fundraising to $208,000 between the two candidates.
This value does not include the additional hundreds of thousands of dollars Joan Seppala (owner of the Livermore Independent, her family, and Jean King will spend. Move Eden Housing has already spent $192K (only raising $49K). They will most likely be bailed out by the Seppala family and Jean King. Their new group, “Take Back Livermore” is running ads and have not yet filed any financial documents yet (I will keep an eye out).
Livermore already has an issue with a few privileged individuals using their outsized wealth to attain their personal goals at the expense of the city as a whole and now we have a San Francisco billionaire coming in, putting their finger on the scales. With this amount of money being spent during this year’s election alone it is more important now than ever to support the candidates based on their issues, not the size of the pocketbooks.
Anyone who knows me knows I am a huge fan of the Beatles (seen Paul McCartney twice!) and find one of their songs very appropriate to quote today, “I don’t care too much for money. Money can’t buy me love” or in my case, money can’t buy my vote.