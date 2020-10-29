Taylor Parker, Livermore
I first met Mony three years ago when he offered to be a lead sponsor for a school initiative of mine.
As a teacher in one of Livermore's lowest income schools, I have relied on outside support to help bring equity to my school and classroom. Mony's commitment to help bring a STEM/STEAM Lab to my school gave me the confidence and financial means to get the project started, funded, and opened to all students at my school.
Since meeting, we have become friends. In our friendship, I have heard and seen his passion for helping people from every walk of life in our community and beyond. He brings people together, puts a plan into motion, and gets the job done. Mony is my choice for mayor because of his strong work ethic, exceptional moral character, and desire to make Livermore the absolute best it can be.
Join me in voting for Mayor Mony Nop.