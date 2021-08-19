Thomas Soules, Livermore
It took me a long time to realize why the city council and the mayor were so opposed to a four-acre park on the Lucky site downtown. Money, of course. A park does not generate any money, but requires a small amount of money for upkeep. One hundred thirty apartments, even though they are for low-income folks, generate money: rent and government grants. It’s that simple, and forget about what those three- and four-story buildings do to the character of the city, or its traffic.
As many of you know, my favorite win-win solution is for the city to buy the Legacy apartments across the street using the $14 million grant. Don’t tell me that that money is available only for the Eden Housing on the Lucky site. I addressed that a couple of weeks ago. That money belongs to the taxpayers who voted for the tax and paid for it. It is not for some county officer to decide how it must be spent.
Occasionally, I drive by the Legacy construction site. Despite assurances by Legacy and the mayor that everything is fine, no work has been done since the contractor declared bankruptcy in early June. I am no accountant, but it seems to me that Legacy is losing $1 million a month in revenue, and perhaps another $1 million a month in interest, insurance, taxes and other fixed expenses. Also, all that wood exposed to the elements cannot be good. So, they have lost around $4 million so far and are still bleeding at that rate. You can prove me wrong.
If the city came along with an offer, and I were Legacy, I would be very tempted to take it. Eden Housing could build out the 222 apartments for low-income residents serving about 100 more families than in the city plan. There are other reasons that this would be good, such as providing housing to low-income folks quickly and Legacy not having to market high rent apartments directly across the street from apartments that rent for half that.
I also don’t doubt that Eden and the city could make a go of this and still come out generating income for both, and the city would own another valuable piece of real estate. More importantly, the city, the low-income folks and all those of us who want to preserve the character of Livermore would win.