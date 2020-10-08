Julia Smith, Pleasanton
I’m a student at Amador Valley High School, and I advocate for Monith for mayor, because he has the people of Pleasanton’s best interest at heart.
I have seen numerous business close down, not just due to the pandemic, but also because of rising rent prices. People in our communities are forced out of their jobs and homes because of high commercial rent and greedy developers.
Monith sees these struggles and plans on dedicating his time and efforts into making sure that citizens will no longer be damaged by these institutions. However, it’s not only the business managers that he supports - his benevolence for our community extends to everyone, more specifically, the students and teachers.
In Pleasanton, we are lucky enough to have great, award winning schools and teachers, thanks to our city’s endorsement. Schools, education, teachers and learning environments are what make our community so prosperous and strong. Monith understands the importance of these institutions and will make sure our schools are better funded, more focused and supported, and that teachers are paid more.
In addition to all of this, Monith hears citizens’ voices. There have been multiple different viewpoints on how to address recent police issues. Monith listened to the people, and while he plans on supporting the PPD, he also plans on partnering them with social workers. This way, everyone’s voice is heard by aiding the police and making sure there are necessary additions that will make our community stronger.