LuAnne Miller, Pleasanton
I will be voting for Monith Ilavarasan for mayor of Pleasanton and encourage others to do the same. His platform is aligned with democratic ideals and my priorities for our community.
I am a “most of my life” Pleasanton resident. My husband and I moved here 31 years ago in our search for a nice home. It turned out to be the best decision of our lives in so many ways. This was fertile ground to raise our three children with excellent schools, great sports programs, and a wonderful community.
One of my biggest disappointments is that our children, college graduates with wonderful careers, cannot afford to buy a home here. I’m voting for Monith so my children can have the same opportunities that I was afforded.