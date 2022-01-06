Glenn Stewart, Livermore
On March 1, 2021 the City Council held a city priorities workshop to address ten goals and priorities for the upcoming fiscal years.
Downtown implementation was number 4 on the list that included - Eden housing, Veterans Park, boutique hotel, Madden’s retail project, Black Box Theater, I-Street and L-Street parking structures.
A couple of years ago, Komorous-Towey Architects (KTA) of Oakland submitted an architectural rendering for the L-Street parking structure, a 5-level monstrosity of a parking structure for approximately 500 vehicles, towering over several merchants on First Street.
So much for the City of Livermore residents’ number 2 priority of Community Character and Design that came out of the 2017 PlaceWorks community workshops. The City spent $500K+ of the taxpayers' money on the workshops. Did the City Council listen to the residents? I think not.
I called Robotic Parking Systems and asked for rough numbers to build a 500-car robotic parking garage.
They replied, “Here is one idea for a 500+ space garage… 100 ft x 350 ft x 34 ft high (3-levels of parking) = about 625-650 spaces… peak traffic throughput would be about 200 cars per hour, but this can be adjusted with additional entry / exits and lift machines… very rough turnkey cost is in the ball park of $29,000-$31,000 per space.”
The additional 125-150 robotic parking stalls could be allocated for hotel valet parking or to meet Vision for 2045 parking needs.
The listed benefits of a robotic parking structure are… 50% less land used… Lower development costs… Lower overall operation costs… Increased personal security...No damage or dents… No graffiti… No theft or vandalism… Eco-friendly, cuts pollution of driving around looking for space… Solar panels for energy efficiency and green building… No more walking around decks, waiting for elevator, climbing stairs… No more remembering where car is parked… Valet service ease, but you keep the keys… Redundant machines and components… No single failure will result in system being inoperable… Fault tolerant computer servers guarantee continuous availability… Emergency power generator… 24/7 hotline.
A rectangular, conventional parking garage costs approximately $38K to $42K per parking space, possibly more these days. An automatic parking garage saves the taxpayer $8,000 to $11,000 per parking stall or $6,000,000 at $9,500 average per stall savings.
Hey, City Council… What’s not to like about robotic parking?